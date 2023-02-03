Mysterious Outbreak Results In 130 Students 'Projectile Vomiting'

Last Friday (January 27), 130 students at Wayne N. Tanaka Elementary School in Las Vegas came down with a gastrointestinal illness that caused "projectile vomiting."

"A teacher said it was 'like Armageddon.' Our daughter said there were trash cans lined up and kids just throwing up everywhere," Danielle Farrow, a mother of one student, told KLAS.

Another parent, Joyce, told the news station that she kept their daughter home on Friday after she started experiencing stomach pains Thursday night.

"It wasn't until overnight when she was sleeping that she started having a stomach ache, and then she threw up about five to six times overnight," she said.

The next day Joyce said that she started getting sick as well.

While several parents believe that contaminated food caused the outbreak, officials have not determined what caused so many students to get violently ill.

The lack of answers has left parents concerned about the health and safety of their children.

"I don't know if they have all the information present as to what happened, but I wish that we did have more constant updates as to what's going on," Joyce said. "At the end of the day, we don't know what's going on. We don't know how to help them. I mean, if kids are a priority, then we need to know what's going on so we can help our children."