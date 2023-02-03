Mysterious Outbreak Results In 130 Students 'Projectile Vomiting'

By Bill Galluccio

February 3, 2023

10 year old boy with stomachache
Photo: Getty Images

Last Friday (January 27), 130 students at Wayne N. Tanaka Elementary School in Las Vegas came down with a gastrointestinal illness that caused "projectile vomiting."

"A teacher said it was 'like Armageddon.' Our daughter said there were trash cans lined up and kids just throwing up everywhere," Danielle Farrow, a mother of one student, told KLAS.

Another parent, Joyce, told the news station that she kept their daughter home on Friday after she started experiencing stomach pains Thursday night.

"It wasn't until overnight when she was sleeping that she started having a stomach ache, and then she threw up about five to six times overnight," she said.

The next day Joyce said that she started getting sick as well.

While several parents believe that contaminated food caused the outbreak, officials have not determined what caused so many students to get violently ill.

The lack of answers has left parents concerned about the health and safety of their children.

"I don't know if they have all the information present as to what happened, but I wish that we did have more constant updates as to what's going on," Joyce said. "At the end of the day, we don't know what's going on. We don't know how to help them. I mean, if kids are a priority, then we need to know what's going on so we can help our children."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.