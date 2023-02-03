Three Judges Are Hearing A Petition To Reinstate Adnan Syed’s Conviction

“I'm relying on the statute, Your Honor, that allows for a victim or victim’s representative to be present during a criminal proceeding at which the defendant has a right to be at,” said Sanford. “That didn’t happen here.”

While Young Lee was able to attend the hearing through Zoom, his attorney argued that he was not given enough notice of the proceedings and his motion for the hearing to be delayed was denied. Lee was given one business days' notice of the September hearing, and Sanford argued that he was unable to bring forth any evidence that might have changed the outcome.

“There wasn’t someone in a position to serve as an adversary. Someone in a position to raise questions or at least comment on evidence,” Sanford said. “That was not afforded our client here.”

Syed’s attorney Erica Suter argued that while Lee does have a right to be notified, he does not have the right to participate in any arguments. In this case, prosecutors for the State of Maryland asked for a retrial due to a Brady violation during the original investigation, which was a breach of Syed's constitutional right of due process.

“There is no case law, there is no statute or rule that gives Mr. Lee the right to participate,” said Suter. “He was notified, um, as was practicable as soon as the state was aware of a particular court date.”