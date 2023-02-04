Armie Hammer Breaks Silence on Misconduct Allegations In New Interview

Actor Armie Hammer has broken his silence two years after allegations of sexual misconduct against him first emerged. In January of 2021 multiple women went public about Hammer's history of sexual abuse and predatory behavior, including specific details related to his alleged interests, including cannibalism.

In an interview with Air Mail, Hammer tells his side of the story including recounting an attempt at suicide he made after the scandal broke. "I just walked out into the ocean and swam out as far as I could and hoped that either I drowned, or was hit by a boat, or eaten by a shark,” the actor said, " I realized that my kids were still on shore, and that I couldn’t do that to my kids.”

In the interview, Hammer also details the sexual abuse he suffered as a child at the hands of a youth pastor. "What that did for me was it introduced sexuality into my life in a way that it was completely out of my control. I was powerless in the situation." Hammer relates this incident directly to his alleged behavior. "Sexuality was introduced to me in a scary way where I had no control. My interests then went to: I want to have control in the situation, sexually."

Though he denies all criminal wrongdoing, Hammer did admit to his past mistakes. "I’m here to own my mistakes, take accountability for the fact that I was an a–hole, that I was selfish, that I used people to make me feel better," but also claims to have come out the other side an improved person, "I’m now a healthier, happier, more balanced person. I’m able to be there for my kids in a way I never was."