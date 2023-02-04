Armie Hammer Breaks Silence on Misconduct Allegations In New Interview

By Lavender Alexandria

February 4, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Actor Armie Hammer has broken his silence two years after allegations of sexual misconduct against him first emerged. In January of 2021 multiple women went public about Hammer's history of sexual abuse and predatory behavior, including specific details related to his alleged interests, including cannibalism.

In an interview with Air Mail, Hammer tells his side of the story including recounting an attempt at suicide he made after the scandal broke. "I just walked out into the ocean and swam out as far as I could and hoped that either I drowned, or was hit by a boat, or eaten by a shark,” the actor said, " I realized that my kids were still on shore, and that I couldn’t do that to my kids.”

In the interview, Hammer also details the sexual abuse he suffered as a child at the hands of a youth pastor. "What that did for me was it introduced sexuality into my life in a way that it was completely out of my control. I was powerless in the situation." Hammer relates this incident directly to his alleged behavior. "Sexuality was introduced to me in a scary way where I had no control. My interests then went to: I want to have control in the situation, sexually."

Though he denies all criminal wrongdoing, Hammer did admit to his past mistakes. "I’m here to own my mistakes, take accountability for the fact that I was an a–hole, that I was selfish, that I used people to make me feel better," but also claims to have come out the other side an improved person, "I’m now a healthier, happier, more balanced person. I’m able to be there for my kids in a way I never was."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.