2023 Grammys Red Carpet: See All Of The Jaw-Dropping Looks

February 6, 2023

Music's Biggest Night has finally arrived. On Sunday, February 5th, the brightest stars in music gathered at Crypto.com Arena, formerly known as the Staples Center, in Los Angeles to show off some truly eye-catching looks. This year's ceremony is being broadcast live on the CBS Television Network and Paramount+ with the former host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah taking on hosting duties for the third consecutive year. The night will of course feature performances from some of the biggest figures in music today including Bad BunnyMary J. BligeBrandi CarlileLuke CombsSteve LacyLizzoKim Petras and Sam Smith, as well as Harry StylesJAY-Z, and DJ Khaled.

Before heading into the arena, stars like Doja Cat, Lizzo, and Shania Twain showed off their high-fashion looks on the red carpet. See all of the best looks from your favorite artists below! 

1 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Harry Styles
Photo: Getty Images
2 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Taylor Swift
Photo: Getty Images
3 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Bebe Rexha
Photo: Getty Images
4 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Lizzo
Photo: Getty Images
5 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Doja Cat
Photo: Getty Images
6 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Kelsea Ballerini
Photo: Getty Images
7 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Mary J. Blige
Photo: Getty Images
8 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Kim Petras, Sam Smith, Violet Chachki and Gottmik
Photo: Getty Images
9 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Miranda Lambert
Photo: Getty Images
10 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Trevor Noah
Photo: Getty Images
11 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Ethan Torchio, Damiano David, Victoria De Angelis and Thomas Raggi of Måneskin
Photo: Getty Images
12 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Jack Harlow
Photo: Getty Images
13 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly
Photo: Getty Images
14 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Kacey Musgraves
Photo: Getty Images
15 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Offset and Cardi B
Photo: Getty Images
16 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum
Photo: Getty Images
17 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Camila Cabello
Photo: Getty Images
18 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Pharrell Williams
Photo: Getty Images
19 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Harper Grohl, Jordyn Blum, Dave Grohl, Ophelia Grohl, and Violet Grohl
Photo: Getty Images
20 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
H.E.R.
Photo: Getty Images
21 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Maren Morris
Photo: Getty Images
22 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Shania Twain
Photo: Getty Images
23 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Ryan Hurd
Photo: Getty Images
24 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Hester Chambers and Rhian Teasdale of Wet Leg
Photo: Getty Images
25 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Anitta
Photo: Getty Images
26 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Carly Pearce
Photo: Getty Images
27 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Gayle
Photo: Getty Images
28 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Moneybagg Yo and Yo Gotti
Photo: Getty Images
29 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Future and Londyn Wilburn
Photo: Getty Images
30 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Ashley McBryde
Photo: Getty Images
31 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Bill Anderson
Photo: Getty Images
32 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Lil Uzi Vert
Photo: Getty Images
33 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Omar Apollo
Photo: Getty Images
34 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Jack Antonoff
Photo: Getty Images
35 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Norah Jones
Photo: Getty Images
36 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Ingrid Andress
Photo: Getty Images
37 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Brandi Carlile
Photo: Getty Images
38 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Fat Joe
Photo: Getty Images
39 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
GiaNina Paolantonio
Photo: Getty Images
40 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Ella Mai
Photo: Getty Images
41 of 112
65th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Anderson .Paak
Photo: Getty Images
42 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Nicole Combs and Luke Combs
Photo: Getty Images
43 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Sheryl Crow
Photo: Getty Images
44 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
McKenzi Brooke
Photo: Getty Images
45 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Hannah Monds
Photo: Getty Images
46 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Amanda Gorman
Photo: Getty Images
47 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Miguel
Photo: Getty Images
48 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Hillary Scott
Photo: Getty Images
49 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Bonnie Raitt
Photo: Getty Images
50 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
T.J. Osborne and John Osborne of The Brothers Osborne
Photo: Getty Images
51 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Bella Harris
Photo: Getty Images
52 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Mick Fleetwood
Photo: Getty Images
53 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Erick The Architect
Photo: Getty Images
54 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
LL Cool J
Photo: Getty Images
55 of 112
65th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Benny Blanco
Photo: Getty Images
56 of 112
65th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Blac Chyna
Photo: Getty Images
57 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Anoushka Shankar
Photo: Getty Images
58 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Alisha Gaddis
Photo: Getty Images
59 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Angela Benson
Photo: Getty Images
60 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Coco Jones
Photo: Getty Images
61 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Charlotte Lawrence
Photo: Getty Images
62 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Isolde Fair
Photo: Getty Images
63 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Shaggy
Photo: Getty Images
64 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Laverne Cox
Photo: Getty Images
65 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Gerardo Larios, Jim Eno, Alex Fischel, Britt Daniel, and Ben Trokan of Spoon
Photo: Getty Images
66 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Jacob Collier
Photo: Getty Images
67 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Amanda Reifer
Photo: Getty Images
68 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Purple Disco Machine
Photo: Getty Images
69 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Berit Gilma
Photo: Getty Images
70 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Rita Wilson
Photo: Getty Images
71 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker
Photo: Getty Images
72 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Cherdericka Nichols
Photo: Getty Images
73 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Myles Frost
Photo: Getty Images
74 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney
Photo: Getty Images
75 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Tessa Brooks
Photo: Getty Images
76 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Questlove
Photo: Getty Images
77 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Emma Brooks McAllister
Photo: Getty Images
78 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Julia Michaels
Photo: Getty Images
79 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Kayla Nicole
Photo: Getty Images
80 of 112
The 65th Annual Grammy Awards
Bella Harris
Photo: Getty Images
81 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Babyface
Photo: Getty Images
82 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Germaine Franco and guest
Photo: Getty Images
83 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Thundercat
Photo: Getty Images
84 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Jasmine Sanders
Photo: Getty Images
85 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Heidi Klum
Photo: Getty Images
86 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Amber Rose
Photo: Getty Images
87 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Lourdes Leon
Photo: Getty Images
88 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Mehgan James
Photo: Getty Images
89 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
DOMi and JD Beck
Photo: Getty Images
90 of 112
65th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Matt Sallee, Scott Hoying, Kirstin Maldonado, Mitch Grassi, and Kevin Olusola of Pentatonix
Photo: Getty Images
91 of 112
65th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Cory Henry
Photo: Getty Images
92 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Ray Angry of The Roots
Photo: Getty Images
93 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Fousheé
Photo: Getty Images
94 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Coco Austin and Ice-T
Photo: Getty Images
95 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Steve Lacy
Photo: Getty Images
96 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Diplo
Photo: Getty Images
97 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Smokey Robinson
Photo: Getty Images
98 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Nancy Wilson
Photo: Getty Images
99 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Pusha T and Virginia Williams
Photo: Getty Images
100 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Emilio Estefan
Photo: Getty Images
101 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Holly Laessig and Jess Wolfe of Lucius
Photo: Getty Images
102 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Catacombkid and Clayton Knight of ODESZA
Photo: Getty Images
103 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian
Photo: Getty Images
104 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Lil CC
Photo: Getty Images
105 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Fran Drescher
Photo: Getty Images
106 of 112
The 65th Annual Grammy Awards
Beach House
Photo: Getty Images
107 of 112
65th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Valencia Canady and ATL Jacob
Photo: Getty Images
108 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Beck
Photo: Getty Images
109 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Queen Latifah
Photo: Getty Images
110 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Mindy Zim
Photo: Getty Images
111 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Tems
Photo: Getty Images
112 of 112
65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Sasha Keable
Photo: Getty Images
