2023 Grammys Red Carpet: See All Of The Jaw-Dropping Looks

Music's Biggest Night has finally arrived. On Sunday, February 5th, the brightest stars in music gathered at Crypto.com Arena, formerly known as the Staples Center, in Los Angeles to show off some truly eye-catching looks. This year's ceremony is being broadcast live on the CBS Television Network and Paramount+ with the former host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah taking on hosting duties for the third consecutive year. The night will of course feature performances from some of the biggest figures in music today including Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs , Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras and Sam Smith, as well as Harry Styles, JAY-Z, and DJ Khaled.

Before heading into the arena, stars like Doja Cat, Lizzo, and Shania Twain showed off their high-fashion looks on the red carpet. See all of the best looks from your favorite artists below!