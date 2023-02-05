While he's become a regular at the Latin Grammys over the years, this is the first Bad Bunny has been tapped to perform at the Grammys in L.A. The "Mia" rapper is up for three trophies this year including Album of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Musica Urbana Album. Each nomination recognizes his wildly successful LP Un Verano Sin Ti. If his album does end up winning Album of the Year, it be the first time ever that a Spanish-language album would claim the highest prize of the night.



The award would be the cherry on the top of the best year of his career. Last year, Bad Bunny made history as the first reggaetonero to win Artist of the Year at the MTV Video Music Awards. He also set a new record with his critically-acclaimed tours. After 81 concerts in total from both his El Último Tour del Mundo and his World’s Hottest Tour, Bad Bunny pulled in $314.1 million and sold 1.9 million tickets. It's the most funds any artist has ever earned in a calendar year, according to Billboard.



