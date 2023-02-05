Bad Bunny Incites Raging Merengue Dance-Off With Taylor Swift, Jack Harlow

By Tony M. Centeno

February 6, 2023

Bad Bunny
Photo: Getty Images

Bad Bunny stunned the world with his debut performance at the 65th Grammy Awards.

On Sunday night, February 5, the decorated Grammy nominee brought Puerto Rico to Los Angeles with his outstanding set inside the Crypto.com Arena. The 28-year-old artist kicked things off with glorified performance of "Después de la Playa." As soon as the song hit that infectious merengue break hit, Bad Bunny had the entire crowd in the Crypto.com Arena on their feet. You even can see scenes of Taylor Swift getting down with Benito's dancers while Jack Harlow also gets busy at his seat.

While he's become a regular at the Latin Grammys over the years, this is the first Bad Bunny has been tapped to perform at the Grammys in L.A. The "Mia" rapper is up for three trophies this year including Album of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Musica Urbana Album. Each nomination recognizes his wildly successful LP Un Verano Sin Ti. If his album does end up winning Album of the Year, it be the first time ever that a Spanish-language album would claim the highest prize of the night.

The award would be the cherry on the top of the best year of his career. Last year, Bad Bunny made history as the first reggaetonero to win Artist of the Year at the MTV Video Music Awards. He also set a new record with his critically-acclaimed tours. After 81 concerts in total from both his El Último Tour del Mundo and his World’s Hottest Tour, Bad Bunny pulled in $314.1 million and sold 1.9 million tickets. It's the most funds any artist has ever earned in a calendar year, according to Billboard.

Check out more clips of Bad Bunny's performance below.

