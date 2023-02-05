Jennifer Hudson Lights Up Pre-Grammys Party With Whitney Houston Tribute

By Lavender Alexandria

February 5, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

With the Grammys taking place later today, many of the annual pre-grammy parties are already behind us, and included at one of those parties, in particular, was a performance you don't want to miss. During record executive Clive Davis' pre-grammy party, Jennifer Hudson performed her rendition of 'Greatest Love Of All' to pay tribute to Whitney Houston. The song was an early hit for Whitney following 'Saving All My Love For You' and 'How Will I Know' from her self-titled debut album.

Another notable name that showed up to further tribute the legendary singer was her co-star in the 1992 film The Bodyguard Kevin Costner. He spoke directly to Clive and discussed his positive impact on Whitney's life. "Your fingerprints on her life are clean my friend. You were a miracle in her life. Thank you for being her bodyguard, Clive. Everyone in this business has a mom, but not everyone has a Clive."

Houston passed away almost 11 years ago on February 11th, 2012 reportedly just hours before that year's rendition of the Clive Davis pre-grammy party. According to TMZ, "Davis was moved almost beyond words" by both the performance from Hudson and the speech from Costner. The party took place in the ballroom of the Beverly Hilton, the same hotel where Whitney passed away in 2012.

Jennifer HudsonWhitney Houston
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.