Arnold Schwarzenegger Involved In Accident That Sent Bicyclist To The ER

Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a traffic accident in West Los Angeles on Sunday (February 5) that sent a woman to the emergency room.

According to TMZ, a woman riding a bicycle made a left turn in front of Schwarzenegger's GMC Yukon and made contact with his vehicle. The woman complained of pain and was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Schwarzenegger was not traveling fast at the time but was unable to stop after the woman darted out in front of him. Police do not believe that drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

After speaking with the police, Schwarzenegger was allowed to leave. He did not receive a traffic citation for the minor crash.

"No crime was committed," LAPD Officer Mike Lopez told the Los Angeles Times.

Before leaving, Schwarzenegger attached the woman's bike to the back of his SUV and took it to a local bike shop for repairs.