Chris Brown Apologizes For Instagram Rant After Losing At The Grammys

Chris Brown is apologizing after posting a controversial series of posts to his Instagram story following his loss at the Grammys last night. Screenshots from Brown's Instagram story circulated online after he lashed out against the Grammys and songwriter, composer, and pianist Robert Glasper after his album Black Radio III beat out Chris Brown's Breezy for the Best R&B Album Category.

Shortly after the award was announced Brown went on an Instagram Story tirade claiming to not know who Robert Glasper is and blasting the Grammys for awarding Glasper's album over his. Today, the Under The Influence singer is backtracking on those posts and formally apologizing to Glasper. He posted a screenshot to his story of a DM with Glasper where he apologizes for his behavior in a message that read "I would like to apologize if you took offense to my reaction at the Grammys. You were not the intended target and I know I came off really rude and mean."

Chris Brown has been nominated for 20 Grammys and won once which was also for Best R&B Album in 2012 for his album F.A.M.E. Glasper, on the other hand, is an 11-time nominee and 5-time winner. His first win came in the Best R&B Album category as well just one year after Brown for the first project in his Black Radio series.