Does The Rise Of AI Mean The End Of Creativity?

With a few keystrokes the general public now has access to artificial intelligence (AI) that can write a book and generate works of art in a fraction of the time it would take a real person.

But what does this mean for writers and artists who rely on this type of work? Will AI end their careers? Don’t worry, Matt Frederick, Ben Bowlin, and Noel Brown are here to talk about AI on their podcast Stuff They Don’t Want You to Know.

“The big thing is, we are on the cusp,” said Ben. “Is this the cusp of a chasm into which civilization falls? Or is this more like the precipice of a runway? Are we on a plane or are we on a weird 'Thelma' and 'Louise' cliff run, right, with AI.”

First things first, what is AI? The Encyclopedia Britannica defines artificial intelligence as, “The ability of a digital computer or computer-controlled robot to perform tasks commonly associated with intelligent beings.”

While the hosts mention that there is some disagreement about what real AI is, if we use the above definition then both programs mentioned in the podcast can be defined as AI.