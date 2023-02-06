South Carolina Hotel Named One Of The 'Most Romantic' In The U.S.

A hotel in South Carolina was named one of the most romantic in the country, joining a list of top-notch places in dreamy locations like New England and Hawaii.

Country Living searched around the country to find charming spots for a romantic getaway, compiling a list of the 17 most romantic hotels in the U.S., and one hotel in Charleston managed to snag a spot on the exclusive list.

HarbourView Inn has stunning views of the waterfront while keeping the charm of Charleston's historic district at the forefront of this incredible stay. If you want to live out your romance movie dream, Country Living notes that there's even an experience available that will make you think you stepped foot right into a scene from The Notebook.

HarbourView Inn is located at 2 Vendue Range in Charleston.

Here's what Country Living had to say:

"The Holy City's historic cobblestone allies and tucked-away gardens make for an enchanting, close-to-home Valentine's Day getaway.

HarbourView Inn in Charleston's only waterfront hotel in the Historic District, with luxury accommodations and charming amenities inspired by one of Charleston's favorite love stores, The Notebook. You can even relive the movie scene-by-scene with Allie & Noah's Timeless Romance Experience!"

These are the most romantic hotels in America:

Salamander Resort & Spa (Middleburg, Virginia) Twin Farms (Barnard, Vermont) Inn at Perry Cabin (St. Michaels, Maryland) River House at Odette's (New Hope, Pennsylvania) Commodore Perry Estate (Austin, Texas) Inns of Aurora (Aurora, New York) HarbourView Inn (Charleston, South Carolina) The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua (Kapalua, Hawaii) Enchantment Resort (Sedona, Arizona) Lake Placid Lodge (Lake Placid, New York) Post Ranch Inn (Big Sur, California) The Chanler at Cliff Walk (New Port, Rhode Island) Audrey's Farmhouse (Wallkill, New York) Deer Path Inn (Lake Forest, Illinois) Greydon House (Nantucket, Massachusetts) The Ivy Hotel (Baltimore, Maryland) The Collector Luxury Inn & Gardens (St. Augustine, Florida)

Check out the full list to see more about Country Living's picks for the most romantic hotels in the country.