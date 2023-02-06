This Is Georgia’s Most Romantic Hotel

Sometimes a night or two away from home is just what the doctor ordered, whether it's to celebrate an anniversary, Valentine's Day, or just because!

Luckily, Reader's Digest recently took the guesswork out of finding the perfect place to stay that will match all your lovey-dovey vibes. The publication has compiled a list of the most romantic hotels in the United States, and one very special Georgia spot made the list: the Ballastone Inn in Savannah. Here's what they had to say about it:

"When you first arrive at the majestic mansion in Savannah, you may first notice the historic architecture and the southern decor. The charm of history meets the luxuries of modern living at the Ballastone Inn, though. Couples can cuddle by a warm fire in privacy if they choose one of the ten accommodations with an in-room fireplace. Available extras include rose petal turndown service and a dozen roses sent to your room upon arrival."

No matter what your idea of romance is —soaking in a heart-shaped tub, strolling through a vineyard, or snuggling up to watch the Northern Lights dance above you— there is a hotel for you, even if it isn't in Georgia. If you're planning on traveling outside the state for your romantic getaway, be sure to check out the complete list from Reader's Digest.