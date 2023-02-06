Video Shows High Rise Collapse After Earthquake In Turkey

A video shared online shows the exact moment a building in Turkey collapsed after the first of two massive earthquakes struck the region Monday (February 6) morning.

The video, which was shared by The Times and the Sunday Times' YouTube account courtesy of URFA TV via Reuters, shows people frantically running as the Haliliye building collapses. The first earthquake was reported to register at a 7.8 magnitude and the second at 7.5, NBC News reports.

At least 1,872 people are reported to have been killed in relation to the two earthquakes in both Turkey and northern Syria as of Monday morning, with the death toll expected to continue to rise. At least 1,121 people were reported dead and 7,634 injured in Turkey, with more than 2,824 buildings reported to have collapsed and 9,600 search and rescue personnel deployed, the Disaster Emergency Management Authority confirmed via NBC News.