Dove Cameron and Khalid Announce They're Teaming Up For A Brand New Song
By Lavender Alexandria
February 7, 2023
Hitmakers Dove Cameron and Khalid have just announced that they're teaming up for a new collaborative single and it'll be here very soon. The pair both took to Instagram today to confirm the upcoming single while also revealing its cover, a grainy photo of the pair standing back to back. Both captions are pretty scant containing just the name of the song, 'We Go Down Together,' and a release date of February 10th.
The song will serve as both artists' first new music of 2023. Cameron herself had a breakout year in 2022 after her single 'Boyfriend' became a breakout hit. Fans in the comments are expressing excitement for the song, but also hoping that an announcement of a debut album from Cameron will follow soon. Khalid released his last official studio album in 2019 with Free Spirit but followed it up in 2021 with his Scenic Drive mixtape.
'We Go Down Together' marks the first time the pair have collaborated on a song. While Dove Cameron has very few collaborations in her career so far Khalid has found extensive success collaborating with artists like Marshmello, Billie Eilish, Halsey, Ed Sheeran, and Tate McRae. While Cameron has confirmed that her debut album Celestial Body will come out this year, no official release date has been confirmed yet.