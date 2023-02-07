Dove Cameron and Khalid Announce They're Teaming Up For A Brand New Song

Hitmakers Dove Cameron and Khalid have just announced that they're teaming up for a new collaborative single and it'll be here very soon. The pair both took to Instagram today to confirm the upcoming single while also revealing its cover, a grainy photo of the pair standing back to back. Both captions are pretty scant containing just the name of the song, 'We Go Down Together,' and a release date of February 10th.

The song will serve as both artists' first new music of 2023. Cameron herself had a breakout year in 2022 after her single 'Boyfriend' became a breakout hit. Fans in the comments are expressing excitement for the song, but also hoping that an announcement of a debut album from Cameron will follow soon. Khalid released his last official studio album in 2019 with Free Spirit but followed it up in 2021 with his Scenic Drive mixtape.