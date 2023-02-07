Florida Mass Shooting Suspect Killed By Police During High Speed Chase

A suspect wanted in connection with a mass shooting in Lakeland, Florida, was killed by police during a high-speed chase. Officers were conducting surveillance on 21-year-old Alex Greene and wanted to take him into custody on an outstanding burglary warrant so they could interrogate him about the shooting.

When officers with the Lakeland Police Department tried to pull over Greene, he sped away. Police Capt. Eric Harper successfully conducted a pit maneuver amid heavy traffic, and Greene got out of his car and tried to flee on foot.

He then ran toward a restaurant where a woman was standing next to her car. Greene jumped inside her vehicle and then drove toward Harper, who ordered him to stop. When Greene refused to slow down, Harper fired six shots.

"The suspect takes off in her car, drives toward Capt. Harper, who shoots six times," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. The car continues down a road, weaves through flower beds, and crashes into a building."

Greene was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Judd said that investigators believe Greene was involved in the January 30 shooting that left 11 people injured.

"Only the wicked flee," Judd said.

Judd did not provide any additional details about the shooting or say if officials had identified any other suspects.