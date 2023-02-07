Scott Alexander, 'America's Got Talent' Magician, Dead

Magician Scott Alexander, who showed off his skills on America's Got Talent, has died.

Alexander's wife, Jenny, confirmed his sudden passing in an emotional post on Instagram on Monday (February 6), saying she is "shattered" after her husband passed away after suffering stroke at work in St. Kitts on Sunday. He his survived by his wife and their three children, per TMZ.

"I lost my husband yesterday. My kids lost their father," she wrote, sharing a series of sweet photos of their family as well as one of a beaming Scott off stage. "He suffered a stroke while working on a cruise ship in St Kitts and did not make it home to us. We are shattered. Please hold us in your prayers. ❤️"