Woman Found Alive At Funeral Home After Being Declared Dead At Nursing Home

Authorities in New York have launched an investigation after an 82-year-old woman was found alive at a funeral home in Long Island.

Staff at Water's Edge Rehab and Nursing Center in Port Jefferson pronounced the woman dead and transported her body to O.B. Davis Funeral Home. Roughly three hours after she was declared dead and about 30 minutes after she arrived at the funeral home, staff members realized that she was breathing.

The woman, who was not identified, was rushed to the hospital. Her condition is unknown.

When asked for a comment by WABC, the nursing home threatened to call the police. Instead, they issued a brief statement to the news station.

"Out of respect for the privacy and confidentiality of the families, we are honored to serve, we are not in a position to comment further on this matter."

The New York state attorney general's office said they have launched an investigation into the matter.

"This is an awful situation that caused unnecessary trauma for the impacted resident and her loved ones," the attorney general's office said in an emailed statement to CNN.

A similar incident occurred at a nursing home in Iowa last month when a 66-year-old woman was found gasping for air inside a body bag after being pronounced dead.