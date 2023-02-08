2 North Carolina Cities Among The 'Safest Large Cities' In The U.S.

Two North Carolina cities were recognized as being some of the safest big cities in the country.

MoneyGeek looked at hundreds of cities around the U.S. to determine which are the safest, compiling a list of the 15 safest large cities as well as the safest overall. According to the site:

"MoneyGeek's annual analysis looks at the most recent crime statistics from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to estimate the cost of crime in 263 cities with populations greater than 100,000 across the United States. The analysis pairs reported crime statistics with academic research on the societal costs of different types of crimes to estimate the cost of crime for each city."

Charlotte and Raleigh represented North Carolina among the safest large cities in the country, with a crime cost per capita of $1,073 and $1,149, respectively.

These are the 15 safest large cities:

Honolulu, Hawaii Virginia Beach, Virginia Henderson, Nevada El Paso, Texas New York, New York San Diego, California Mesa, Arizona Charlotte, North Carolina San Jose, California Boston, Massachusetts Raleigh, North Carolina Arlington, Texas Santa Ana, California Omaha, Nebraska Austin, Texas

These are the 15 safest cities overall:

Naperville, Illionois Sunnyvale, California West Corvina, California Carmel, Indiana Glendale, Arizona Meridian, Idaho Provo, Utah Joliet, Illinois Jurupa Valley, California Sugar Land, Texas McAllen, Texas El Monte, Texas Rancho Cucamonga, California Glendale, California Pearland, Texas

Check out the full report to read up on the safest cities in the country.