2 North Carolina Cities Among The 'Safest Large Cities' In The U.S.

By Sarah Tate

February 8, 2023

Two North Carolina cities were recognized as being some of the safest big cities in the country.

MoneyGeek looked at hundreds of cities around the U.S. to determine which are the safest, compiling a list of the 15 safest large cities as well as the safest overall. According to the site:

"MoneyGeek's annual analysis looks at the most recent crime statistics from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to estimate the cost of crime in 263 cities with populations greater than 100,000 across the United States. The analysis pairs reported crime statistics with academic research on the societal costs of different types of crimes to estimate the cost of crime for each city."

Charlotte and Raleigh represented North Carolina among the safest large cities in the country, with a crime cost per capita of $1,073 and $1,149, respectively.

These are the 15 safest large cities:

  1. Honolulu, Hawaii
  2. Virginia Beach, Virginia
  3. Henderson, Nevada
  4. El Paso, Texas
  5. New York, New York
  6. San Diego, California
  7. Mesa, Arizona
  8. Charlotte, North Carolina
  9. San Jose, California
  10. Boston, Massachusetts
  11. Raleigh, North Carolina
  12. Arlington, Texas
  13. Santa Ana, California
  14. Omaha, Nebraska
  15. Austin, Texas

These are the 15 safest cities overall:

  1. Naperville, Illionois
  2. Sunnyvale, California
  3. West Corvina, California
  4. Carmel, Indiana
  5. Glendale, Arizona
  6. Meridian, Idaho
  7. Provo, Utah
  8. Joliet, Illinois
  9. Jurupa Valley, California
  10. Sugar Land, Texas
  11. McAllen, Texas
  12. El Monte, Texas
  13. Rancho Cucamonga, California
  14. Glendale, California
  15. Pearland, Texas

Check out the full report to read up on the safest cities in the country.

