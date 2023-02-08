Bastille Unveil Tour Dates With This Legendary '80s Band

Bastille has always added an '80s aesthetic to their sound, so it only makes sense for them to support a band from that era on tour. And that's exactly what they're doing.

On Wednesday (February 8), the electro-pop outfit revealed they were hitting the road with Duran Duran. Nile Rodgers and Chic will also be opening on all tour dates.

“It’s remarkable to me that as a band, we are still hitting new milestones, and introducing the sound of DD to new generations of music lovers,” Duran Duran frontman Simon Le Bon said in a statement. “We are truly grateful that we get to do what we do on a daily basis, and that we still love our job as much as we did when we started out some four decades ago.”

It is unclear if guitarist Andy Taylor, who's currently being treated for Stage IV prostate cancer, will be joining the band on tour. See a full list of dates below.

Duran Duran 2023 Tour Dates

05/27 – Bottlerock Festival – Napa Valley, CA

05/28 – SAP Center – San Jose, CA

05/31 – Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA

06/01 – Moda Center – Portland, OR

06/03 – Vivint Arena – Salt Lake City, UT

06/06 – Moody Center – Austin, TX

06/07 – Smoothie King Center – New Orleans, LA

06/09 – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion – The Woodlands, TX

06/10 – American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX

06/13 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

06/15 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA

06/17 – Amalie Arena – Tampa, FL

06/18 – FLA Live Arena – Sunrise, FL

08/24 – Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, CA

08/26 – T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV

08/28 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO

08/29 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO

08/31 – Minnesota State Fair – St. Paul, MN

09/01 – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island – Chicago, IL

09/03 – CMAC – Canandaigua, NY

09/06 – TD Garden – Boston, MA

09/07 – Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA

09/09 – PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA

09/10 – Blossom Music Center – Cuyahoga Falls, OH

09/13 – Capital One Arena – Washington, DC

09/16 – Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI

09/19 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON