Fall In Love Again At The Most Romantic Restaurant In Arizona

Valentine's Day is right around the corner... Have you made a dinner reservation yet?

If you're struggling to find the perfect restaurant that's highly praised, delicious and romantic, keep on reading! Reader's Digest compiled a list of the most romantic restaurant in every state, just in time to sweep your significant other off their feet. "This year, there's no need to hunt for an intimate spot. We've identified a very special restaurant in each state that will ensure your evening is filled with delectable cuisine—and the taste of romance," the magazine said about its list. "Don't forget that because Valentine’s Day falls on a Tuesday this year, the weekend before the holiday is likely to be prime dining time. So do yourself a favor and book now: These seats will fill up fast."

The most romantic restaurant in Arizona is Cress on Oak Creek in Sedona. Here's what Reader's Digest said to defend its pick:

Set along the banks of a majestic creek, Cress on Oak Creek at the famed L’Auberge de Sedona hotel offers a romantic prix fixe dining experience perfect for a Valentine’s Day celebration. Candlelit tables and a calming nature view set the mood for flavorful dishes by executive chef Rochelle Daniel, who draws upon the earth as inspiration. Her special Valentine’s Day menu is expected to be a four-course meal, including a local fish or meat course. Reservations are required, and the restaurant is open only to the hotel’s guests, so go for a romantic weekend getaway and pop in for some truly great food.

Check out the full report.