Fall In Love Again At The Most Romantic Restaurant In Kentucky

Valentine's Day is right around the corner... Have you made a dinner reservation yet?

If you're struggling to find the perfect restaurant that's highly praised, delicious and romantic, keep on reading! Reader's Digest compiled a list of the most romantic restaurant in every state, just in time to sweep your significant other off their feet. "This year, there's no need to hunt for an intimate spot. We've identified a very special restaurant in each state that will ensure your evening is filled with delectable cuisine—and the taste of romance," the magazine said about its list. "Don't forget that because Valentine’s Day falls on a Tuesday this year, the weekend before the holiday is likely to be prime dining time. So do yourself a favor and book now: These seats will fill up fast."

The most romantic restaurant in Castle Farm in Versailles. Here's what Reader's Digest said to defend its pick:

Amid the horse farms that dot the spectacular surrounding landscape, The Kentucky Castle hotel in Versailles is one of the most unique places to eat for Valentine’s Day. Castle Farm restaurant takes farm-to-table dining to a whole new level; not only does it grow its own produce, but it also sources other food locally and takes into consideration the soil in which the food was grown. The menu, which changes seasonally, contains a chef’s farmhouse charcuterie board, lamb shank and Wagyu short ribs. If you’ll be showing up to your date with flowers, be sure you know the meaning behind each color rose.

Check out the full report.