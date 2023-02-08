Fall In Love Again At The Most Romantic Restaurant In Nevada

Valentine's Day is right around the corner... Have you made a dinner reservation yet?

If you're struggling to find the perfect restaurant that's highly praised, delicious and romantic, keep on reading! Reader's Digest compiled a list of the most romantic restaurant in every state, just in time to sweep your significant other off their feet. "This year, there's no need to hunt for an intimate spot. We've identified a very special restaurant in each state that will ensure your evening is filled with delectable cuisine—and the taste of romance," the magazine said about its list. "Don't forget that because Valentine’s Day falls on a Tuesday this year, the weekend before the holiday is likely to be prime dining time. So do yourself a favor and book now: These seats will fill up fast."

The most romantic restaurant in Nevada is Edgewood Restaurant in Lake Tahoe. Here's what Reader's Digest said to defend its pick:

With stunning floor-to-ceiling windows and striking views of mountains, pines and glistening sapphire Lake Tahoe, Edgewood Restaurant is hard to beat. Diners can watch the sun set over the mountains surrounding the lake while enjoying seared sea bass, tiger shrimp, crushed fingerling potatoes, snap peas, lobster bisque and herb-crusted rack of Colorado lamb with asparagus. Flying solo? No worries. This makes for a great Galentine’s Day dinner celebration too.

Check out the full report.