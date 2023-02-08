Fall In Love Again At The Most Romantic Restaurant In New Mexico

Valentine's Day is right around the corner... Have you made a dinner reservation yet?

If you're struggling to find the perfect restaurant that's highly praised, delicious and romantic, keep on reading! Reader's Digest compiled a list of the most romantic restaurant in every state, just in time to sweep your significant other off their feet. "This year, there's no need to hunt for an intimate spot. We've identified a very special restaurant in each state that will ensure your evening is filled with delectable cuisine—and the taste of romance," the magazine said about its list. "Don't forget that because Valentine’s Day falls on a Tuesday this year, the weekend before the holiday is likely to be prime dining time. So do yourself a favor and book now: These seats will fill up fast."

The most romantic restaurant in New Mexico is Antiquity Restaurant in Albuquerque. Here's what Reader's Digest said to defend its pick:

It’s hard to top Antiquity Restaurant in Albuquerque when it comes to heart-racing romance. The locally owned and operated restaurant features fresh seafood, charcoal-grilled steaks, lamb, veal and nightly specials. Last year, it booked up well ahead of Valentine’s Day, so make sure you get your reservation in early.

