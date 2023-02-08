Fall In Love Again At The Most Romantic Restaurant In Utah

Valentine's Day is right around the corner... Have you made a dinner reservation yet?

If you're struggling to find the perfect restaurant that's highly praised, delicious and romantic, keep on reading! Reader's Digest compiled a list of the most romantic restaurant in every state, just in time to sweep your significant other off their feet. "This year, there's no need to hunt for an intimate spot. We've identified a very special restaurant in each state that will ensure your evening is filled with delectable cuisine—and the taste of romance," the magazine said about its list. "Don't forget that because Valentine’s Day falls on a Tuesday this year, the weekend before the holiday is likely to be prime dining time. So do yourself a favor and book now: These seats will fill up fast."

The most romantic restaurant in Utah is Stanza Italian Bistro & Wine Bar in Salt Lake City. Here's what Reader's Digest said to defend its pick:

An elegant contemporary restaurant, Stanza Italian Bistro & Wine Bar is one of the über-romantic Valentine’s Day destinations in Salt Lake City. Dramatic architecture, Italian cuisine, hand-picked Italian wines and discreet but attentive service set the scene for an incredibly romantic evening. Chef Jonathan LeBlanc’s Valentine’s menu may include favorites such as stanza lasagna, rigatoni alla bolognese and spinach-artichoke cannelloni, along with plenty of delicious options for dessert.

Check out the full report.