Fall In Love Again At These Top-Rated Romantic Restaurants In Texas

Valentine's Day is right around the corner... Have you made a dinner reservation yet?

If you're struggling to find the perfect restaurant that's highly praised, delicious and romantic, keep on reading! Yelp ranked the top 20 most romantic restaurants in Texas, just in time to sweep your significant other off their feet. "We identified businesses in the restaurants and food categories with a large concentration of reviews mentioning words and phrases such as "romantic," "date night" and "valentine," then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning those keywords," Yelp said of its process.

The most romantic restaurant in Texas can be found in Dallas: Kenny's Wood Fired Grill. Here's a look at the top 10 most romantic restaurants in the Lone Star State:

Kenny's Wood Fired Grill, Dallas Da Vinci Ristorante Italiano, Katy Bliss, San Antonio St. Martin's Wine Bistro, Dallas Roman Cucina, Dallas Brandani's Restaurant & Wine Bar, Missouri City rise n°1, Dallas State of Grace, Houston Oporto Fooding House & Wine, Houston Aba, Austin

Check out the full report.