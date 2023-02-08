"He was fine. He seemed happy," Ramos told the jury.



Boatwright, Williams and Newsome have all been charged with armed robbery and first degree murder after surveillance footage tied them to the crime. A fourth man, Robert Allen, was also arrested in connection to X's murder, but he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last year. He also agreed to testify against all three of his co-defendants. Police believe all four men were involved with a plot to rob the rapper as he was sitting a stop sign before he left RIVA. They shot him in the car and escaped with his Louis Vuitton bag full of cash.



During the trial, the suspects' legal team also tried to place blame on Drake. They argued that detectives did not take a closer look at the late rapper's beef with the Canadian rapper. They brought up an instance when X took to social media and claimed that if he ever died, Drake was the reason. However, the 20-year-old eventually retracted the statement before his death.



The trial is expected to last for the next month. You can watch the entire first day of the trial above.

