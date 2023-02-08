P!NK To Take Over The Empire State Building To Launch 'TRUSTFALL'

P!NK is celebrating the release of her new album an epic way — on top of the Empire State Building! And fans will be able to listen along during exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party just a few days later on February 21st.

TRUSTFALL is P!NK's ninth full-length studio album, following 2019's Hurts 2B Human, and showcases 13 new new songs including the title track "Trustfall" and "Never Gonna Not Dance Again." The project also features guest appearances from Chris Stapleton, The Lumineers and First Aid Kit. The superstar will head out on the road in celebration of her new music during the "Summer Carnival Tour," which kicks off in July.

During her iHeartRadio Album Release Party, P!NK will perform a few of her new songs, and talk about her new album and more during an exclusive interview with iHeartRadio's Elvis Duran. The intimate event will conclude with a music-to-light show set to P!NK’s new single "Never Gonna Not Dance Again."

How to Stream

Fans can listen and tune in free for a stream of the exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party with P!NK on Tuesday, February 21st at 7pm ET/4pm PT via iHeartRadio's Today's Mix station. The show will also be broadcast across iHeartRadio CHR, Hot AC and AC stations. Fans from all over the world can also tune in for the music-to-light spectacular via Earthcam on the ESB website, and a video of the entire show will debut later on the Empire State Building’s YouTube channel.

Get pumped for the exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party with P!NK by listening to some of her TRUSTFALL songs below.