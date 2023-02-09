David Crosby Called Graham Nash To Apologize Before He Died

Graham Nash has chosen to reminisce on good times rather than focus on the painful details after the passing of friend and bandmate, David Crosby. Nash sat down with AARP to discuss his relationship with Crosby in the final days of his life.

"He had sent me a voicemail saying that he wanted to talk to apologize, and could we set up a time to talk. I emailed him back and said, “'Okay, call me at eleven o’clock tomorrow your time, which is two o’clock on the East Coast.'” He never called, and then he was gone." Nash mentioned that he and Crosby were getting closer towards the end. He wondered if Crosby knew that he was about to die before he reached out to apologize.

"He was a very intelligent man. I wouldn’t put it past him to know that he was actually at the very end. The truth is, Rob, we’ve been expecting David to pass for 20 years." Crosby had a liver transplant in 1994, and was not in the best health following the surgery. Despite various tragedies throughout their career, Nash narrowed in on the good times that the band had together including their unique gifts as musicians.

"David’s gift was the unbelievable uniqueness of him as a musician. Crosby was very jazz influenced in his early days. He played in tunings that were very strange, ribbons that were very strange." Nash told AARP that it took him awhile to comprehend that Crosby had passed because of how "remarkably unique" and brilliant he was in life.