Linkin Park Share Never-Before Heard Chester Bennington Vocals In 'Lost'

By Taylor Linzinmeir

February 10, 2023

Live Earth Tokyo
Photo: Getty Images

Linkin Park are set to celebrate two decades of their landmark sophomore LP Meteora with Meteora 20th Anniversary Edition.

Ahead of the album's release on April 7, the band have shared a complete and mixed —yet totally forgotten— song from the era, a track appropriately titled "Lost." The track features never-before-heard original vocals from the late Chester Bennington, who passed away in 2017.

"Finding this track was like finding a favorite photo you had forgotten you’d taken, like it was waiting for the right moment to reveal itself," Mike Shinoda said in a press release. "For years, fans have been asking us to release something with Chester’s voice, and I’m thrilled we’ve been able to make that happen in such a special way. I think they’re going to be floored when they hear and see all the incredible unreleased songs and video footage in METEORA|20."

Check it out below.

Meteora was originally released back on March 25, 2003. Meteora 20th Anniversary Edition, the follow up to 2020's Hybrid Theory: 20th Anniversary Edition, also includes six additional unreleased songs, plus demos, b-sides, live shows and never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage across five LPs.

Linkin ParkChester Bennington
