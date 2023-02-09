Patrick Mahomes Wins Second AP MVP; Other 'NFL Honors' Results

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes won his second Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player award at the 12th annual NFL Honors award show on Thursday (February 9) night.

Mahomes led all NFL quarterbacks with 5,250 passing yards and 41 touchdown passes, while leading the Chiefs to their third Super Bowl appearance in four years. The 27-year-old had previously won the AP NFL MVP award during his second NFL season and his first as a starter in 2018.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott won the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award, which annually honors a player's volunteer and charity work, as well as his excellence on the field.

Here is the full list of results from the 2023 NFL Honors award show per NFL.com:

Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year: Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys quarterback

AP Most Valuable Player: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback

AP Offensive Player of the Year: Justin Jefferson , Minnesota Vikings wide receiver

, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver AP Defensive Player of the Year: Nick Bosa , San Francisco 49ers defensive end

, San Francisco 49ers defensive end AP Offensive Rookie of the Year: Garrett Wilson , New York Jets wide receiver

, New York Jets wide receiver AP Defensive Rookie of the Year: Sauce Gardner , New York Jets cornerback

, New York Jets cornerback Best Moment of the Year: Justin Jefferson's catch against the Buffalo Bills

Justin Jefferson's catch against the Buffalo Bills FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year: Joe Burrow , Cincinnati Bengals Bengals quarterback; Josh Jacobs , Las Vegas Raiders running back

, Cincinnati Bengals Bengals quarterback; , Las Vegas Raiders running back Salute to Service Award presented by USAA : Ron Rivera , Washington Commanders head coach

: , Washington Commanders head coach Bud Light Celly of the Year: Bengals roller-coaster celebration in Week 18

Bengals roller-coaster celebration in Week 18 NFL Fan of the Year presented by Captain Morgan: Larry Bevans , Seahawks

, Seahawks Deacon Jones Sack Leader Award: Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers defensive end

Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers defensive end Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award:

AP Assistant Coach of the Year : DeMeco Ryans, 49ers defensive coordinator

DeMeco Ryans, 49ers defensive coordinator Angry Run of the Year: Dameon Pierce , Houston Texans running back versus Jacksonville Jaguars

, Houston Texans running back versus Jacksonville Jaguars Jim Brown Award (Rushing Leader) : Josh Jacobs , Las Vegas Raiders

: , Las Vegas Raiders Never Not Working Head and Shoulders Protection Play of the Year: 49ers tight end George Kittle versus Dallas Cowboys

The 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame class was also announced at Thursday's ceremony and includes: Ronde Barber; Darrelle Revis; Joe Thomas; Zach Thomas; DeMarcus Ware; Don Coryell (coach/contributor); Chuck Howley (senior); Joe Klecko (senior); Ken Riley (senior).