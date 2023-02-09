Woman Identified After Deadly Crash Involving Forklift Driver In Seattle

Family members have identified the young woman killed in a multi-vehicle crash involving a forklift in north Seattle, according to KOMO. Jessica Valdez, 25, died from her critical injuries after an "intoxicated" forklift operator caused the deadly collision on Aurora Avenue North Tuesday afternoon (February 7).

Valdez, who's a mother of three, was the passenger in an SUV when the forklift driver crashed into the vehicle, sending it hurtling into a landscape truck. Paramedics rushed her, the 25-year-old SUV driver, and the 30-year-old landscape truck driver to Harborview Medical Center, according to police. Relatives confirmed Valdez died on her way to the hospital.

"It's an out-of-body experience," Denika Trujillo, Valdez's sister, told reporters. "You wanna call them and you realize you can’t call them anymore."

The 54-year-old forklift operator suffered minor injuries and was arrested at the scene. KOMO obtained photos of officers arresting the suspect, including one officer holding several bottles of alcohol. Reporters claim authorities seized these bottles from the forklift.