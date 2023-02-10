3 More Ohio Bed Bath & Beyond Locations To Close

Three additional Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Ohio have been added to list of stores the company is closing.

Bed Bath & Beyond announced earlier this week they will close 150 more stores as the company continues to struggle. Only a week before, it announced it would close 87 locations. According to the updated list, the locations in Ohio where stores are closing include Fairlawn, Mentor, Booklyn, Columbus and Upper Arlington. The Mentor storefront located at 9700 Mentor Avenue, the Brooklyn storefront located at 4766 Ridge Road, and the Fairlawn storefront located at 3750 West Market Street are the most recent locations added to the list of Bed Bath & Beyond stores closing in Ohio.

The news comes after the New Jersey-based company said it had raised about $1 billion through offerings of preferred stock and warrants to purchase the company's common stock. Those funds will be used to pay of Bed Bath & Beyond's debt, as reported by the Associated Press.

In January, the company warned it may need to file for bankruptcy. A few weeks later it said it was in default on its loans and didn't have enough funds to pay what it owes. On February 1, the retailer missed its $28 million interest payments on $1 billion in bonds. The company now has a 30-day grace period to make the payment or it risks defaulting.