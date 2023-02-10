When news broke that Burt Bacharach passed away, musicians were quick to recalls their fondest memories of the prolific songwriter. For Beck, that meant speaking about his friendship with Bacharach in recent years.

"One of my favorite things of recent years was getting the occasional phone call from @burtbacharach," he wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photos. "His name would pop up on my phone and it always felt like I was getting a call from the president (president of songwriting). He always checked in and I feel lucky for the conversations and hangs we got to have. What a master of songwriting and a generous soul— you will be missed! Take care Burt and thank you for the music."

See Beck's heartwarming tribute below.