Moldy Cheese Served At Texas Middle School Sparks Investigation

By Dani Medina

February 10, 2023

An investigation is underway at a Texas middle school after a student was served and consumed moldy cheese during lunch.

The incident occurred Thursday (February 9) at Mesquite ISD's Woolley Middle School, WFAA reports. The moldy cheese was discovered by a classroom aide who noticed and took the cheese away from the student immediately.

The student was checked out by the school nurse and then picked up by their parents to get checked out again at the doctor.

As far as the cheese goes, the Land o' Lakes cubes were individually wrapped in packets marked to expire in April.

"Our FNS staff are investigating the issue with the help of the manufacturer to determine why cheese would become moldy prior to the expiration date," the district said in a statement, adding that it's difficult to see the cheese without opening it due to its packaging. "The kitchen team followed its normal procedure of checking packaging for damage and the expiration date prior to serving."

All cheese on the school's campus was removed pending the investigation. The brand's cheese is also being pulled from all district schools and will be replaced with another manufacturer.

