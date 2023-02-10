Oklahoma Man's Coffee Run Goes Awry With $4,500 Charge

By Dani Medina

February 10, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

An Oklahoma man is in "disbelief" when his Starbucks run turned into a $4,500 expense.

Jesse O'Dell visited a Starbucks drive-thru in Tulsa on January 7, but he didn't realize the "serious" error until later, when his wife and kids were shopping and the card was declined at check out, he told The Kansas City Star. When he looked at his bank account, he saw a Starbucks charge for $4,456.27.

"I felt disbelief. I don't have that kind of money sitting around to just play with," he said.

O'Dell went back to the store and explained his situation, but employees said the charge was legit and he entered a $4,444.44 tip on the card reader machine. A Starbucks spokesperson said O'Dell entered the tip by mistake, which he refutes. "I know how to press buttons. I didn't press that button. If it wasn't the barista then it's definitely your network, which is a really big issue," he said.

After a back and forth with a Starbucks district manager, O'Dell received a check in the mail to refund the charge, but the checks bounced when O'Dell tried to deposit them, he said. "At that point is when I started getting serious," O'Dell said, adding that he filed a police report with Tulsa PD. It was later found out that the first checks from Starbucks bounced because of a typo and a second round was sent to O'Dell, which remain as pending in his bank account.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.