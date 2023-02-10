Paramore Unleash New Album 'This Is Why'
By Taylor Linzinmeir
February 10, 2023
It's finally here! Paramore have unleashed their sixth studio album This Is Why.
Paramore accompanied the release with a statement on their social media, in which the group reflected on the five and a half years since their last album was released. They recommended their latest offering to anyone who "felt/experienced sensations" of "agoraphobia," "righteous rage," and "moral superiority," among other things.
For This Is Why, Paramore pushed their sound toward “electro clash and stuff that had a lot of groove” with a heavy influence from Bloc Party and “loud, ‘Wall of Sound’ emo bands that were happening in the early 2000s,” according to singer Hayley Williams.
February 9, 2023
As if a whole new album wasn't enough, Paramore also revealed a new music video for "Running Out Of Time" will drop soon. The trio first unveiled the track during an intimate album release show at the legendary Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville. “This is a song about how I’m always late to everything,” Williams told the audience to introduce the track. “It’s not that deep… it’s really not that deep. Unless you want to think about the planet dying, and then it can be that deep.”
Check out a preview of the visual below.
This Is Why was preceded by the title track, as well as the singles “C’est Comme Ça” and “The News.”