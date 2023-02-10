Paramore Unleash New Album 'This Is Why'

It's finally here! Paramore have unleashed their sixth studio album This Is Why.

Paramore accompanied the release with a statement on their social media, in which the group reflected on the five and a half years since their last album was released. They recommended their latest offering to anyone who "felt/experienced sensations" of "agoraphobia," "righteous rage," and "moral superiority," among other things.

For This Is Why, Paramore pushed their sound toward “electro clash and stuff that had a lot of groove” with a heavy influence from Bloc Party and “loud, ‘Wall of Sound’ emo bands that were happening in the early 2000s,” according to singer Hayley Williams.