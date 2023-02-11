Teen Falls 30 Feet To Her Death While Hiking The Moab Rim Trail

A 17-year-old fell to her death while hiking in eastern Utah. The Moab City Police Department said that Afton McKinney was hiking the Moab Rim Trail with a group of friends when she lost her balance and fell "off of a sheer cliff face."

Her friends rushed to find her about 30 feet below and called 911.

They could not reach McKinney, and search and rescue personnel had to use climbing gear and harnesses to rappel down to her. Unfortunately, by the time they made it down to her, she was deceased.

"The Moab Police Department wants to extend our heartfelt condolences to her family and friends," Moab Police Chief Jared Garcia said. "We recognize the devastating impact the loss of a beloved young woman and friend has in this small community, but know that the wonderful people of Moab will band together to support and comfort her family and friends at this time."

"She had the brightest smile," her boyfriend, Lloyd Gist, 18, told NBC News. "She was just the sweetest — if anyone asked her to do anything, she would be jumping on it instantly."