Megan Fox Responds To MGK Cheating Accusation With Surprising Answer

Megan Fox has never been one to hold her tongue and the recent speculation about fiancé Machine Gun Kelly potentially cheating on her is no different. Fans were first keyed into the scandal when Fox cleared out all the pictures of Kelly that used to appear on her Instagram and followed it up with a post quoting the Beyonce song 'Pray You Catch Me' from her concept album about being cheated on Lemonade.

After making the post Fox returned to respond to some comments left by fans. Most notably a commenter who made the claim that Kelly likely cheated with Sophie, the guitarist in his touring band, Fox replied "maybe I got with sophie." Another element of her Instagram makeover deals with who she's following, now down to just three people Harry Styles, Timothee Chalamet, and Eminem. The last on in particular is attention-grabbing as Kelly and Eminem had a notorious feud that resulted in the diss tracks 'Rap Devil' and 'Killshot.'