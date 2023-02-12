Rihanna Is Pregnant With Her Second Child
By Tony M. Centeno
February 13, 2023
After the entire world asked the same question during her Super Bowl performance, Rihanna has confirmed that she's pregnant.
On Sunday night, February 12, a rep for Rihanna confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that she's carrying her second child. The singer-actress debuted her new baby bump during her 13-minute set during the Super Bowl halftime show at the State Farm Arena in Glendale, Az. Rihanna wore an all-red outfit as she performed a handful of her greatest hits from EDM-based bangers like "Where Have You Been" to rap hits like "Pour It Up." She didn't invite any other artists to perform, but she clearly had her special guest on stage with her.
.@Rihanna performs at the #AppleMusicHalftime #SuperBowl show while pregnant pic.twitter.com/SdGWR2VWId— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 13, 2023
Rihanna just gave birth to her first child with A$AP Rocky last May. During her recent interview before Super Bowl LVII, the Grammy award-winning artist revealed that she had to think twice about the massive opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl for the first time. Ultimately, she decided to go through with it after being inspired by her newfound motherhood.
“I was like, ‘You sure? I’m three months postpartum," she said. "Should I be making major decisions like this right now? I might regret this”
“When you become a mom, there’s something that just happens where you feel like you could take on the world — you can do anything,” she continued. “And the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, so as scary as that was … there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all. It’s important for my son to see that.”
The child's father A$AP Rocky was also in attendance at Rihanna's epic performance, and he couldn't stop smiling. See his reaction to her grand set below