Rihanna Is Pregnant With Her Second Child

Rihanna just gave birth to her first child with A$AP Rocky last May. During her recent interview before Super Bowl LVII, the Grammy award-winning artist revealed that she had to think twice about the massive opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl for the first time. Ultimately, she decided to go through with it after being inspired by her newfound motherhood.



“I was like, ‘You sure? I’m three months postpartum," she said. "Should I be making major decisions like this right now? I might regret this”



“When you become a mom, there’s something that just happens where you feel like you could take on the world — you can do anything,” she continued. “And the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, so as scary as that was … there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all. It’s important for my son to see that.”



The child's father A$AP Rocky was also in attendance at Rihanna's epic performance, and he couldn't stop smiling. See his reaction to her grand set below

