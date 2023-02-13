Benefactor Demands $3.6 Billion After Law School Removed His Family Name

By Bill Galluccio

February 13, 2023

Front entrance of Richmond Law in January
Photo: Snapper Tams, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

A lawyer who graduated from the then-T.C. Williams School of Law at Richmond University is demanding $3.6 billion from his alma mater after they removed his grandfather's name from the school.

Robert C. Smith is the great-great-grandson of T.C. Williams, whose family donated $25,000 to the school after his death in 1890.

In September, the university's board voted unanimously to change the name of the law school to the University of Richmond School of Law after it was revealed that Williams owned up to 40 slaves on his tobacco plantations. The board justified removing his name from school because of a policy that prohibits the school from naming any building or program after a person "who directly engaged in the trafficking and/or enslavement of others or openly advocated for the enslavement of people."

When Smith learned that the school was changing his name, he was livid and penned a five-page letter to the school, asking them to return all of the money his family donated over the years. He wants the money adjusted for inflation plus an additional 6% interest.

"Since you and your activists went out of your way to discredit the Williams name and since presumably the Williams family money is tainted, demonstrate your 'virtue' and give it all back," Smith wrote in the letter, which was obtained by the Richmond Times-Dispatch. "I suggest you immediately turn over the [school's] entire $3.3 billion endowment to the current descendants of T.C. Williams Sr."

The university has not responded to his letter, and Smith told the Washington Post that he has not decided if he will take legal action against the school.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.