Chiefs Postseason Contributor Retires After Super Bowl Win

Kansas City Chiefs backup quarterback Chad Henne announced his retirement after the team's Super Bowl LVII victory against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday (February 12) night in a post shared on his Instagram.

"Calling it a career. Capping it off with @budlight 🍺 and another ring 💍!#superbowlchamps #chiefs," Henne wrote.

Henne, 37, played a vital role in the Chiefs' postseason run, briefly taking over for regular season and eventual Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes after he experienced a high ankle sprain in Kansas City's AFC Divisional Round win against the Jacksonville Jaguars last month. The former Michigan standout threw for 23 yards and a touchdown on 5 of 7 passing, giving the Chiefs a 17-10 lead at halftime before Mahomes returned in the third quarter.