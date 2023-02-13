Chiefs Postseason Contributor Retires After Super Bowl Win
By Jason Hall
February 13, 2023
Kansas City Chiefs backup quarterback Chad Henne announced his retirement after the team's Super Bowl LVII victory against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday (February 12) night in a post shared on his Instagram.
"Calling it a career. Capping it off with @budlight 🍺 and another ring 💍!#superbowlchamps #chiefs," Henne wrote.
Henne, 37, played a vital role in the Chiefs' postseason run, briefly taking over for regular season and eventual Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes after he experienced a high ankle sprain in Kansas City's AFC Divisional Round win against the Jacksonville Jaguars last month. The former Michigan standout threw for 23 yards and a touchdown on 5 of 7 passing, giving the Chiefs a 17-10 lead at halftime before Mahomes returned in the third quarter.
Henne was selected by the Miami Dolphins at No. 57 overall in the second-round of the 2008 NFL Draft, taking over as a starter during his second season. The Pennsylvania native later signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2012 and spent six seasons with the franchise before initially signing with the Chiefs in 2018, the same season Mahomes took over as the team's starting quarterback.
Henne finishes his career with an 18-36 record as a starter, as well as 13,290 yards, 60 touchdowns and 63 interceptions on 1,200 of 2,015 passing.