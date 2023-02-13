DDG Responds To Rubi Rose's Claims Amid Alleged Breakup With Halle Bailey
By Tony M. Centeno
February 13, 2023
The rumors about the status of DDG and Halle Bailey's relationship have been making the rounds on social media, but it all came to a head once his ex Rubi Rose entered the chat.
On Sunday, February 12, Rubi Rose shared a private DM that DDG allegedly sent her. In the screenshot dated Tuesday morning, February 7, DDG asked her if she's still in Los Angeles. Once she confirms her location, he asked his ex what she's getting into. Then, she immediately pointed out that he hit her up while he was allegedly arguing with his current girlfriend Bailey. According to DDG, the falsified DM was made by "CGI."
"[4 blue cap emojis] CGI... don't believe that DEMON! I REBUKE IN THE NAME OF JESUS!!!" DDG wrote in a comment under an Instagram post about the situation.
The unfavorable tweet from Rose came after she reportedly claimed that she denied DDG's sexual advances amid his relationship drama with Halle Bailey. In a separate tweet, she accused the rapper of being mad at her for not going home with him after Yung Miami's recent birthday party on February 5.
"He mad I wouldn’t go home with him after caresha party," Rose tweeted.
"Don't believe nun she say," he reportedly tweeted and deleted. "She been stuck on me for 2 years. She hurt... Superrr [two blue caps, three tears of joy emojis]. N***as is not pressed over you."
Rose and DDG have been firing shots at each other online for the past few days. It eventually got so bad that Halle herself had to speak up.
"[The] devil is working [red heart emoji] lol please don't feed into the lies, especially from a third party [double hearts emoji and glittering stars emoji] stay blessed everyone," she wrote.
the devil is working ♥️lol please don’t feed into the lies, especially from a third party 💕✨stay blessed everyone— Halle (@HalleBailey) February 12, 2023
DDG and Halle Bailey sparked rumors about their breakup after fans noticed that they had unfollowed each other on Instagram and removed some photos of themselves together as well. Rose inserted herself into the drama when she accused DDG of letting Halle wear her old clothes. In between their viral argument, DDG's sister also jumped in and claimed she "wants all the smoke" with Rose. See more of their back-and-forth below.