Georgia Man Charged For Allegedly Impersonating CIA Officer

By Bill Galluccio

February 13, 2023

US-POLITICS-OBAMA-CIA
Photo: Getty Images

A 38-year-old man from Georgia is accused of impersonating a CIA agent. Prosecutors said that Robert Earhart Jr. called the office of the United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, asking to schedule a meeting with U.S. Attorney Peter Leary.

In the voicemail, he claimed he worked for the CIA's "protective operations division" and that he had Top Secret government clearance.

Officials in Georiga didn't believe his claims and referred the matter to the FBI and the U.S. Marshalls Service.

The Justice Department noted that this was not the first time that Earhart has pretended to be a federal agent. In May 2019, he tried to free three prisoners by posing as an officer with the Drug Enforcement Administration. In another incident, Earhart falsely claimed that he worked for the Department of Homeland Security.

Earhart was taken into custody by federal agents charged with one count of false personation of an officer or employee of the United States. If convicted, he faces up to three years behind bars, one year of supervised release, and a maximum fine of $250,000.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.