Georgia Man Charged For Allegedly Impersonating CIA Officer

A 38-year-old man from Georgia is accused of impersonating a CIA agent. Prosecutors said that Robert Earhart Jr. called the office of the United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, asking to schedule a meeting with U.S. Attorney Peter Leary.

In the voicemail, he claimed he worked for the CIA's "protective operations division" and that he had Top Secret government clearance.

Officials in Georiga didn't believe his claims and referred the matter to the FBI and the U.S. Marshalls Service.

The Justice Department noted that this was not the first time that Earhart has pretended to be a federal agent. In May 2019, he tried to free three prisoners by posing as an officer with the Drug Enforcement Administration. In another incident, Earhart falsely claimed that he worked for the Department of Homeland Security.

Earhart was taken into custody by federal agents charged with one count of false personation of an officer or employee of the United States. If convicted, he faces up to three years behind bars, one year of supervised release, and a maximum fine of $250,000.