The U.S. Military Is Actively Shooting Down UFOs, Here’s What That Means

So far this month four objects have been shot down over the North American continent by the United States military with three officially being declared as “unidentified aerial objects.”

This marks the second time since 2021 that the U.S. government has publicly admitted to encountering flying objects of unknown origin. However, let’s keep in mind that UFO is just an acronym for unknown flying object and isn’t an admission of aliens.

Looking back at an episode from June 2021, hosts of Stuff They Don’t Want You to Know, Matt Frederick, Ben Bowlin, and Noel Brown explain the possibilities that come with the U.S. military admitting to encountering UFOs in the Preliminary Assessment: Unidentified Aerial Phenomena report.

“It doesn’t necessarily mean aliens, obviously,” said Brown. “Instead, it indicates the possibly of a technology beyond the understanding of the U.S. military, which is the world’s most dangerous, sophisticated military force.”