The U.S. Military Is Actively Shooting Down UFOs, Here’s What That Means
By John Popham
February 13, 2023
So far this month four objects have been shot down over the North American continent by the United States military with three officially being declared as “unidentified aerial objects.”
This marks the second time since 2021 that the U.S. government has publicly admitted to encountering flying objects of unknown origin. However, let’s keep in mind that UFO is just an acronym for unknown flying object and isn’t an admission of aliens.
Looking back at an episode from June 2021, hosts of Stuff They Don’t Want You to Know, Matt Frederick, Ben Bowlin, and Noel Brown explain the possibilities that come with the U.S. military admitting to encountering UFOs in the Preliminary Assessment: Unidentified Aerial Phenomena report.
“It doesn’t necessarily mean aliens, obviously,” said Brown. “Instead, it indicates the possibly of a technology beyond the understanding of the U.S. military, which is the world’s most dangerous, sophisticated military force.”
This is why the notion of alien spacecraft is not dismissed out of hand. The idea of another country developing aircraft more advanced than the fifth and sixth generation jets owned by the U.S. military seems just as implausible.
However, supposed alien sightings happen much more frequently in the United States than anywhere else in the world. In another UFO episode, the hosts talk about just how often Americans report seeing strange things in the sky.
“The U.S. collectively reports around 2,500 sightings per 10 million people,” said Frederick. “Which is 300 times more than the global median.”
The bulk of that number comes from Los Angeles County in California. According to Frederick, LA residents see more UFOs than most states in the U.S. Apart from California, states in the West and Northwest report more UFO sightings than anyone else. These areas also have the largest number of known U.S. military bases.
That brings us back to the most recent incursions of unknown flying objects. The origins of the unidentified aerial objects are now being investigated by the U.S. government. On Monday, the White House announced the formation of an interagency team to get to the bottom of the mystery. We will have to wait and see whether they are spy equipment or from another world.
Checkout “Disclosure: Uncle Sam Acknowledges UFOs” and “Where are the world's most frequent UFO sightings?” to hear more about UFO sightings. Stuff They Don’t Want You to Know release new episodes weekly, find them on the iHeartRadio app or wherever you listen to podcasts.
If you want to be sure you’re listening to the podcasts everyone else is checking out, iHeartRadio has you covered.
Every Monday, iHeartRadio releases a chart showing the most popular podcasts of the week. Stay up to date on what’s trending by checking out the chart here. There’s even a chart just for radio podcasts featuring all your favorite iHeartRadio personalities like Bobby Bones, Elvis Duran, Steve Harvey, and dozens of others.