Which Surprising Musical Act Is Forbes' Highest Paid Entertainer?

By Lavender Alexandria

February 13, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

This week Forbes released their countdown of the highest-paid acts in all of entertainment and while a few surprising names pop up on the list, the most surprising is likely the band that landed at the very top of the list. Musical acts take up five of the ten spots on the list and while two of the biggest superstars in all of music today, Taylor Swift and Bad Bunny, show up on the list, they're at the very bottom. The biggest musical earners were legacy acts who racked up hundreds of millions through a combination of touring and selling the rights to their back catalogs.

The Rolling Stones showed up at number seven on the back of a year of touring while former Police frontman Sting turned up at the number two spot after selling the rights to both his band's music and his own solo work. But dwarfing everyone else on the list, surprisingly, are British progressive rock legends turned defining pop act, Genesis. The band sold the rights to their entire catalog as well as their frontman Phil Collins' solo music for a massive $300 million deal back in September. The sale of their music followed a final goodbye tour from the beloved group which was punctuated in March with their final performance.

Bad BunnyTaylor SwiftGenesisThe Rolling StonesStingThe PolicePhil Collins
