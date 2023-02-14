Judge Finds Potential Juror For Young Thug Trial In Contempt Of Court

“Why shouldn’t I hold you in contempt, sir?” Judge Ural Glanville asked. “Contempt is punishable by a fine of a thousand dollars and 20 days in jail. So, why – why shouldn’t I do that?”



“I take full responsibility,” the unnamed juror said.



The potential juror was sentenced to 20 days in jail. However, the ruling could be suspended by the court if he completes 10 hours of community service at a school, synagogue or church that focuses on “behavior, choices [and] consequences.” The man has been barred from the jury pool but, ironically, he will also have to attend the first five days of the trial.



It's the latest hiccup in the court's journey to find 12 jurors for Young Thug's RICO trial. Jury selection began at the beginning of January, but the process has been dragging to say the least. The Atlanta rapper is facing eight charges from the State of Georgia's racketeering case against him. He has 13 other co-defendants who've been charged with numerous crimes. Because their cases will be tried altogether, the trial is expected to take at least half a year due to the high amount of charges, defendants and defense lawyers.