Raiders Release Derek Carr: Report

The Las Vegas Raiders have informed quarterback Derek Carr that he's been released, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday (February 14) afternoon.

Carr's release came before a deadline on Tuesday in which $40.4 million in his contract would have been guaranteed.

On Sunday (February 12), NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Carr had informed the New Orleans Saints that he wouldn't approve a trade to the franchise or any other NFL team, leading to his eventual release.

"The first big QB domino of the offseason. Derek Carr wanted to speak with teams and now he will. Las Vegas moves on and is free from his contract," Rapoport tweeted.