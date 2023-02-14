Rapper Sleepy Hallow Pops Champagne After Being Released From Prison
By Tony M. Centeno
February 14, 2023
Brooklyn's own Sleepy Hallow is celebrating after he's been released from prison.
On Monday, February 13, rapper Sheff G, who's been incarcerated since 2021, took to his Instagram account to post a video of his close friend Sleepy Hallow turning up after the "Die Young" rapper was freed from custody. In the footage, you can the drill rapper, born Tegan Chambers, pop a bottle of champagne shortly after walking out of West Facility on Riker's Island. The details behind Sleepy Hallow's initial arrest last year aren't clear, but he was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
#SheffG said #SleepyHallow is home and was released from prison 👀 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vyQ5lg74Lj— No Jumper (@nojumper) February 14, 2023
“@_sleepyhallow_ home I’m next free me free the guys,” Sheff wrote in his Instagram Story.
According to police records, Sleepy Hallow was arrested on June 24, 2022. Coincidentally, it happened shortly after he was spotted fighting at a New Jersey restaurant. In a video that was posted online last year, you could see Sleepy and his crew engaged in a huge brawl inside 1st RND at American Dream in East Rutherford, N.J. The rapper is held back by several people while he threw objects at the staff and eventually charged at one of them. After more arguing continued, Sleepy Hallow and his clique walked out of the restaurant.
Sleepy Hallow is a total dick and got him and his boys arrested last night for what was clearly aggravated assault against my friend and his co-workers. Never heard of him until now and definitely never supporting him. I suggest any fans of his to take a second and read this. pic.twitter.com/stI1dyW2y5— Sebastian 🐝 (@VicSlay) June 19, 2022
Shortly after the video ws posted, reports of Sleepy Hallow's arrest surfaced. A photo of the rapper, who was reportedly on probation at the time of the brawl, appeared to show him handcuffed while in court. He was eventually sentenced and spent seven months in prison. Despite his incarceration, Sleepy Hallow managed to drop two records last year, "Marie" and "2 Mins of Pain."