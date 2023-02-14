Rapper Sleepy Hallow Pops Champagne After Being Released From Prison

“@_sleepyhallow_ home I’m next free me free the guys,” Sheff wrote in his Instagram Story.



According to police records, Sleepy Hallow was arrested on June 24, 2022. Coincidentally, it happened shortly after he was spotted fighting at a New Jersey restaurant. In a video that was posted online last year, you could see Sleepy and his crew engaged in a huge brawl inside 1st RND at American Dream in East Rutherford, N.J. The rapper is held back by several people while he threw objects at the staff and eventually charged at one of them. After more arguing continued, Sleepy Hallow and his clique walked out of the restaurant.

