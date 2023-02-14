Ray J Confronts Raz-B After Public Fight & Confirms Celebrity Boxing Match
By Tony M. Centeno
February 14, 2023
Ray J and Raz-B have confirmed their plans for a celebrity boxing match after they got into a physical dispute over their upcoming TV show.
During an interview Way Up with Angela Yee posted on Tuesday, February 14, Raz-B formally addressed Ray J after their recent tussle at RSVP's listening event in New Jersey was caught on camera. The RSVP singer explained that root of their issues stems from their upcoming fighting series on the Dosh Network. Ray J said they haven't been seeing eye-to-eye when it comes to the direction of the show and its release date, which sparked their recent confrontation.
Later on, Yee got the B2K singer on the phone so that he and Ray could talk out their issues further. Raz said he realized how the situation went and emphasized that Ray is his "big bro."
"Ray's my big bro and I look back at what I did," Raz said. "When you're in public and you're trying to have a conversation, it wasn't the time for the conversation so I snatched him like 'Yo come outside let's chop this up so we can get that off and we can go back in. We don't have to do this in front of people.'"
"Everything was light," Ray J said referring to the pushing and shoving.
Yee suggested that the scuffle was part of a promo plan ahead of Dosh Fight Club, but Ray J decided to bring even more attention to the series. During their conversation, Ray proposed an idea for him and Raz to get in the ring for a celebrity boxing match. Raz sounded confused by the request at first, but eventually, he agreed to it.
"If you want to get in the ring and get these gloves off for charity purposes, for the fight club," Raz said. "Yeah I agree to the fight. The thing is this, when you real brothers, we talked about our issues and now we're able to take this and turn it into something bigger and positive so I'm with it like I'm down."
