Ray J Confronts Raz-B After Public Fight & Confirms Celebrity Boxing Match

Later on, Yee got the B2K singer on the phone so that he and Ray could talk out their issues further. Raz said he realized how the situation went and emphasized that Ray is his "big bro."



"Ray's my big bro and I look back at what I did," Raz said. "When you're in public and you're trying to have a conversation, it wasn't the time for the conversation so I snatched him like 'Yo come outside let's chop this up so we can get that off and we can go back in. We don't have to do this in front of people.'"



"Everything was light," Ray J said referring to the pushing and shoving.



Yee suggested that the scuffle was part of a promo plan ahead of Dosh Fight Club, but Ray J decided to bring even more attention to the series. During their conversation, Ray proposed an idea for him and Raz to get in the ring for a celebrity boxing match. Raz sounded confused by the request at first, but eventually, he agreed to it.



"If you want to get in the ring and get these gloves off for charity purposes, for the fight club," Raz said. "Yeah I agree to the fight. The thing is this, when you real brothers, we talked about our issues and now we're able to take this and turn it into something bigger and positive so I'm with it like I'm down."



Watch the entire conversation below.