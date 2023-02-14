Experts Reveal The Most Likely Time For A Shark Attack In Florida

If you come to Florida just for the sunny beaches, chances are you might encounter a shark, as well.

The Sunshine State is known as the "shark bite capital" of the world, according to annual research from the Florida Museum of Natural History. Data shows the United States leading the world when it comes to unprovoked shark bites in 2022. The U.S. saw 41 unprovoked bites, and 16 of those incidents happened in Florida.

While shark attacks are generally rare, researchers also noticed a trend in when a shark is likely to attack a human in Florida, per WOFL. Data collected since 1926 found that 72 people were bitten by a shark between 2 p.m. and 2:59 p.m. The second most popular period was, ironically enough, around lunchtime -- between 11 a.m. and 11:59 p.m.

The least amount of attacks (three) happened between 8 p.m. and 8:59 p.m. The most unprovoked shark attacks tend to happen in September.

Researchers also found that six unprovoked attacks happened from 12 a.m. to 6:59 a.m.

Looking at the bigger picture, there's been a global decline in unprovoked shark attacks.

"Generally speaking, the number of sharks in the world’s oceans has decreased, which may have contributed to recent lulls," Gavin Naylor, director of the Florida Museum of Natural History’s Florida Program for Shark Research, explained. "It’s likely that fatalities are down because some areas have recently implemented rigorous beach safety protocols, especially in Australia."