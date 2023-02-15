Alleged Catalytic Converter Thief Dies After Getting Run Over

By Bill Galluccio

February 15, 2023

Catalytic Converter Removal at a Salvage Yard
Photo: Getty Images

A suspected catalytic converter thief in California died after getting run over by the vehicle's owner. The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said that a woman was sleeping in her Ford Excursion when a car pulled up alongside her with people inside.

One of the suspects got out of the car and then began sawing off the catalytic converter from the woman's Excursion. The sound of the sawing woke her up. She then turned on her SUV and put it in reverse. As she backed out of the parking space, she heard a thud as she ran over the alleged thief who was underneath her vehicle.

The woman immediately stopped and called 911.

The suspected thief was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Officers took the other three occupants of the vehicle, one man and two women, into custody.

Authorities did not provide any details about the suspects' identity or if they are facing charges for their involvement in the attempted theft.

